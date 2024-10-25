KeyCorp Expects Stronger Earnings for Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for Pinnacle West Capital in a report released on Monday, October 21st. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $6.05 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.61. The consensus estimate for Pinnacle West Capital’s current full-year earnings is $4.77 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pinnacle West Capital’s FY2028 earnings at $6.05 EPS.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 12.65%. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share.

PNW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.79.

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:PNW opened at $89.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.58. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52 week low of $65.20 and a 52 week high of $91.57. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.52.

Pinnacle West Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a $0.895 dividend. This is a boost from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.69%.

Insider Activity at Pinnacle West Capital

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, Director Susan T. Flanagan bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $86.54 per share, for a total transaction of $43,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at $64,905. The trade was a 200.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 4,950 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $424,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,862.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan T. Flanagan purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $86.54 per share, for a total transaction of $43,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 750 shares in the company, valued at $64,905. This trade represents a 200.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinnacle West Capital

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $18,652,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

