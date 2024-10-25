Stifel Canada Has Strong Outlook for TFPM FY2026 Earnings

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report) – Stifel Canada boosted their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 21st. Stifel Canada analyst I. Rico now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Triple Flag Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TFPM. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFPM opened at $18.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -41.50, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of -0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.51 and its 200 day moving average is $16.12. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $18.88. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $63.58 million for the quarter. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a negative net margin of 40.62% and a positive return on equity of 4.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Triple Flag Precious Metals

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,557,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,406,000 after purchasing an additional 30,758 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 541,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after purchasing an additional 72,249 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,145,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 361,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 97,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,974,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s payout ratio is -50.00%.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Company Profile

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

