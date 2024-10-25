Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.31.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NTNX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Nutanix from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on NTNX

Nutanix Price Performance

NTNX opened at $62.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.53. Nutanix has a fifty-two week low of $34.40 and a fifty-two week high of $73.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.27, a PEG ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.18.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 5.81% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $547.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nutanix will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nutanix

In other Nutanix news, COO David Sangster sold 11,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $714,968.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,411,022.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Nutanix news, COO David Sangster sold 11,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $714,968.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,411,022.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 24,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $1,430,996.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,169 shares in the company, valued at $11,309,145.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTNX. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Nutanix in the first quarter worth about $1,384,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Nutanix by 48.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 76,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,697,000 after acquiring an additional 24,918 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Nutanix by 46.7% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 36,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 11,668 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Nutanix by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,087,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,548,378,000 after acquiring an additional 346,414 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Nutanix by 387.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,612,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,377 shares during the period. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nutanix Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.