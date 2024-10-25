What is Desjardins’ Estimate for TSE:IFC FY2026 Earnings?

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Intact Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, October 22nd. Desjardins analyst D. Young expects that the company will earn $17.15 per share for the year. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Intact Financial’s current full-year earnings is $16.17 per share.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.61 by C$1.25. The business had revenue of C$7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.64 billion. Intact Financial had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 7.14%.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IFC. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Intact Financial from C$272.00 to C$263.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Intact Financial from C$260.00 to C$265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James cut their price target on Intact Financial from C$269.00 to C$264.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. CIBC increased their price target on Intact Financial from C$250.00 to C$270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Intact Financial from C$264.00 to C$262.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$265.00.

Intact Financial Price Performance

IFC stock opened at C$267.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$47.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57. Intact Financial has a twelve month low of C$188.27 and a twelve month high of C$271.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$256.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$239.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.26.

Intact Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intact Financial

In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Kenneth Anderson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$253.88, for a total value of C$507,759.00. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

