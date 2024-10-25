Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $23.61 Million Stock Holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,092,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,677 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $23,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $155,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the second quarter valued at about $375,000.
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Price Performance
Shares of BTT stock opened at $21.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.00. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 12 month low of $18.90 and a 12 month high of $21.83.
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Dividend Announcement
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Why Meta’s Pre-Earnings Dip Could Be A Golden Entry Opportunity
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Spirit Airlines Stock Nearly Doubled: Are Clear Skies Ahead?
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Tesla Stock: Buy the Dips, Sell the Rips
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.