Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $23.61 Million Stock Holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,092,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,677 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $23,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $155,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the second quarter valued at about $375,000.

Get Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust alerts:

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Price Performance

Shares of BTT stock opened at $21.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.00. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 12 month low of $18.90 and a 12 month high of $21.83.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0464 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

(Free Report)

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.