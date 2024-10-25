Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Shares Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 433,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,408 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $19,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PPC. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pilgrim’s Pride

In other news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 65,000 shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $2,892,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,440,642.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Pilgrim’s Pride news, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $281,515.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,241,292.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $2,892,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,440,642.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 82.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Performance

Shares of PPC stock opened at $46.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.82. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a one year low of $23.15 and a one year high of $49.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 4.25%. Pilgrim’s Pride’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. The company offers fresh products, including refrigerated whole or cut-up chicken, selected chicken parts that are either marinated or non-marinated, primary pork cuts, added value pork, and pork ribs; and prepared products, which include fully cooked, ready-to-cook and individually frozen chicken parts, strips, nuggets and patties, processed sausages, bacon, smoked meat, gammon joints, pre-packed meats, sandwich and deli counter meats and meat balls.

