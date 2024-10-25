NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Holdings Lifted by WealthTrust Asset Management LLC

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 841.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,220 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 30,586 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 3.1% of WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Range Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.3% during the first quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 5,567 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,826,280,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,728 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.8% in the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 9,621 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,693,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 26.1% in the first quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 1,953 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total transaction of $7,773,055.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,954,214 shares in the company, valued at $577,611,810.26. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total transaction of $7,773,055.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,954,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,611,810.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $119,270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,852,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,025,289.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,636,270 shares of company stock worth $305,367,927. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $140.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 3.79. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $39.23 and a 12-month high of $144.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 65.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.67.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.07.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.