Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.39 Billion Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 861.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,224,627 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,056,981 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 2.8% of Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,386,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 231.3% during the 1st quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 53 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.04, for a total value of $13,564,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,334,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,741,947,834.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.04, for a total transaction of $13,564,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,334,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,741,947,834.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total transaction of $524,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 492,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,370,572.59. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,636,270 shares of company stock valued at $305,367,927 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.07.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $140.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 65.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.67. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $39.23 and a 1 year high of $144.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.50.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.88%.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.