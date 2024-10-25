Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 25.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 457,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,654 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $23,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MO. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MO stock opened at $49.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.95. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $54.95.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 42.25% and a negative return on equity of 232.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.36%.

MO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on Altria Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Altria Group from $44.50 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

