Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 9,052 Shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,621,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,052 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in New York Mortgage Trust were worth $22,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. EMG Holdings L.P. lifted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 103.8% during the second quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. now owns 1,199,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,007,000 after acquiring an additional 610,971 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 833,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,003,000 after purchasing an additional 6,148 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 786,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,592,000 after buying an additional 207,344 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 5.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 760,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after buying an additional 42,007 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfall Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth about $1,727,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.89% of the company’s stock.

New York Mortgage Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

NYMT opened at $5.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.29. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $9.67. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30.

New York Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.21%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -46.24%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New York Mortgage Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

