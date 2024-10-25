Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Raises Stock Position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 66.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,385,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 551,210 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $21,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gold Fields by 145.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,129,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,329,000 after purchasing an additional 669,819 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Gold Fields by 6.9% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the first quarter worth $665,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 6.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,241,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gold Fields during the first quarter valued at $446,000. Institutional investors own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Investec raised shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered Gold Fields from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Gold Fields in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Gold Fields from $17.50 to $16.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Gold Fields from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.93.

Shares of GFI opened at $17.88 on Friday. Gold Fields Limited has a 52-week low of $12.19 and a 52-week high of $18.97. The company has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.39 and a 200 day moving average of $15.87.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.1692 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.14%.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

