NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s 2nd Largest Position

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 883.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,717,999 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,000,487 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 6.0% of Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,300,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hamilton Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.5% in the first quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 489 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the first quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.6% during the first quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 473 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 153 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $20,501,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,100,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,402,475.59. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $20,501,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,100,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,402,475.59. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total transaction of $11,977,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,094,995 shares in the company, valued at $7,694,851,450.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,636,270 shares of company stock valued at $305,367,927. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $140.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 65.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.67. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $39.23 and a 52 week high of $144.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on NVIDIA from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.07.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

