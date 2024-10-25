Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$16.49 and traded as high as C$18.58. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) shares last traded at C$18.47, with a volume of 49,946 shares traded.

Separately, Cormark upped their price target on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$20.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$840.39 million, a PE ratio of 4.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$16.49.

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

