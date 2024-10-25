UAPC (OTCMKTS:UAPC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

UAPC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UAPC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. UAPC shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 250 shares trading hands.
UAPC Stock Performance
About UAPC
UAPC, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. It also provides operational services to third party well owners in Austin, Texas. The company was formerly known as United American Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to UAPC, Inc in August 2020.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than UAPC
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Why Meta’s Pre-Earnings Dip Could Be A Golden Entry Opportunity
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Spirit Airlines Stock Nearly Doubled: Are Clear Skies Ahead?
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Tesla Stock: Buy the Dips, Sell the Rips
Receive News & Ratings for UAPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UAPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.