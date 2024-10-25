Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.98 and traded as high as $26.78. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage shares last traded at $26.72, with a volume of 58,034 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Trading Up 0.7 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $309.08 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 19.3% during the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 105,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 34,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 5,230 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 66,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. 31.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company’s stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; private label repackaged bulk products, including dried fruits, nuts, grains, granolas, teas, herbs, and spices, as well as peanut and almond butters; private label products comprising grocery staples, household products, bulk foods, and vitamins and dietary supplements, as well as organic eggs, organic flavored coffee, and organic mustard; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

