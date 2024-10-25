Drax Group (LON:DRX) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 576.10 ($7.48) and traded as high as GBX 656 ($8.52). Drax Group shares last traded at GBX 643 ($8.35), with a volume of 342,927 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on DRX. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Drax Group from GBX 600 ($7.79) to GBX 750 ($9.74) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Drax Group in a report on Friday, July 5th.

Get Drax Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Drax Group

Drax Group Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.77, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 387.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 646.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 576.10.

In other news, insider Rob Shuter bought 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 646 ($8.39) per share, for a total transaction of £516,800 ($670,994.55). Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Drax Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Pellet Production, Generation, and Customers. The Pellet Production segment produces and sells biomass pellets. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Drax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.