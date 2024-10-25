Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.14 and traded as high as $3.27. Coffee shares last traded at $3.23, with a volume of 34,065 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coffee in a research report on Friday. They set a "hold" rating for the company.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.44 million, a P/E ratio of 46.14 and a beta of 1.32.

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 13th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.81 million during the quarter. Coffee had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 1.48%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Coffee stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,564 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.68% of Coffee worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Coffee Holding Co, Inc engages in manufacturing, roasting, packaging, marketing, and distributing roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. It offers wholesale green coffee products, including unroasted raw beans that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators; and roasts, blends, packages, and sells coffee under private labels in cans, brick packages, and instants of various sizes.

