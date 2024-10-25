Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €6.19 ($6.73) and traded as high as €6.82 ($7.41). Deutsche Lufthansa shares last traded at €6.63 ($7.21), with a volume of 3,015,645 shares changing hands.
Deutsche Lufthansa Stock Up 1.6 %
The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €6.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of €6.19.
About Deutsche Lufthansa
Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Passenger Airlines; Logistics; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Services (MRO). The Passenger Airlines segment offers products and services to passengers of Lufthansa Airlines, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, and Eurowings.
