Investec Group (LON:INVP) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Investec Group (LON:INVP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 562.74 ($7.31) and traded as high as GBX 600 ($7.79). Investec Group shares last traded at GBX 589.50 ($7.65), with a volume of 360,618 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Investec Group from GBX 540 ($7.01) to GBX 660 ($8.57) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

Investec Group Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Investec Group

The company has a market capitalization of £3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 866.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 578.21 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 562.74.

In related news, insider Stephen Koseff sold 5,823 shares of Investec Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of £135.25 ($175.60), for a total transaction of £787,560.75 ($1,022,540.57). Insiders sold a total of 326,375 shares of company stock valued at $264,268,180 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Investec Group Company Profile

Investec Group engages in the provision of various financial products and services in South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides private banking services; wealth services, including wealth and portfolio management, stockbroking, and offshore and retirement investment, and intergenerational wealth solutions; savings accounts; personal and property financing, and finance for practice; and insurance solutions covering severe illness, disability, life, mortgage and income protection, and business overloads.

