West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.28 and traded as high as $21.21. West Bancorporation shares last traded at $20.68, with a volume of 50,729 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.71 million, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.28.
West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). West Bancorporation had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $49.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
West Bancorporation Company Profile
West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers deposit services, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.
