West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.28 and traded as high as $21.21. West Bancorporation shares last traded at $20.68, with a volume of 50,729 shares traded.

West Bancorporation Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.71 million, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.28.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). West Bancorporation had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $49.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

West Bancorporation Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 87.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 3,839 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in West Bancorporation by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 733,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,083,000 after acquiring an additional 21,604 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of West Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 1.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of West Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers deposit services, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

