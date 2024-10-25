Randgold Resources (LON:RRS) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Randgold Resources Limited (LON:RRS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6,546 ($84.99) and traded as high as GBX 6,862 ($89.09). Randgold Resources shares last traded at GBX 6,546 ($84.99), with a volume of 51,000 shares changing hands.
Randgold Resources Trading Up 7,701,076.5 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6,546 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 6,546.
Randgold Resources Company Profile
Randgold Resources Limited is engaged in gold mining, exploration and related activities. The Company’s activities are focused on West and Central Africa. The Company operates through the gold mining segment. The Company operates various mines, such as Morila, Loulo, Gounkoto, Tongon and Kibali. The Company is exploring in African countries, such as Mali, Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Randgold Resources
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Why Meta’s Pre-Earnings Dip Could Be A Golden Entry Opportunity
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Spirit Airlines Stock Nearly Doubled: Are Clear Skies Ahead?
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Tesla Stock: Buy the Dips, Sell the Rips
Receive News & Ratings for Randgold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randgold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.