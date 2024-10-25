E.On (FRA:EOAN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

E.On Se (FRA:EOAN – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €12.66 ($13.76) and traded as high as €13.02 ($14.15). E.On shares last traded at €12.91 ($14.03), with a volume of 3,947,079 shares changing hands.
E.On Trading Down 0.2 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €12.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €12.66.
About E.On
E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than E.On
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Why Meta’s Pre-Earnings Dip Could Be A Golden Entry Opportunity
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Spirit Airlines Stock Nearly Doubled: Are Clear Skies Ahead?
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Tesla Stock: Buy the Dips, Sell the Rips
Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.