Accor (EPA:AC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Accor SA (EPA:AC – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €38.92 ($42.30) and traded as high as €42.83 ($46.55). Accor shares last traded at €42.67 ($46.38), with a volume of 652,918 shares traded.

Accor Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €38.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is €38.92.

About Accor

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels worldwide. It operates through three segments: Management & Franchise; Services to Owners; and Hotel Assets & Others. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital services to independent hotel operators through D-edge platform; Gekko solutions for leisure and travel industry and large companies; and concierge and customized services through John Paul, as well as hotel booking services; and other services in events, fine dining, and entertainment through Paris Society and Potel & Chabot platforms.

