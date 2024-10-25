CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$74.17 and traded as high as C$82.73. CCL Industries shares last traded at C$82.70, with a volume of 426,927 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CCL.B shares. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$92.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. National Bankshares upped their price target on CCL Industries from C$84.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CCL Industries from C$84.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on CCL Industries from C$84.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$86.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.08, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of C$13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$79.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$74.17.

In other news, Director Derek Cumming sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$81.41, for a total value of C$814,100.00. In related news, Director Derek Cumming sold 10,000 shares of CCL Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$81.41, for a total transaction of C$814,100.00. Also, Director Tom Peddie sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.75, for a total value of C$295,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$36,875. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. Insiders have sold a total of 121,781 shares of company stock worth $9,405,624 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.22% of the company’s stock.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

