Chesnara (LON:CSN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Chesnara plc (LON:CSN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 254.64 ($3.31) and traded as high as GBX 262 ($3.40). Chesnara shares last traded at GBX 252 ($3.27), with a volume of 262,285 shares changing hands.

Chesnara Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £391.72 million, a PE ratio of 8,400.00 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.78, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 38.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 258.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 254.64.

Chesnara Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.61 ($0.11) per share. This represents a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Chesnara’s payout ratio is currently 80,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chesnara

Chesnara Company Profile

In other news, insider Steve Murray sold 16,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.32), for a total value of £42,193.92 ($54,783.07). 5.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chesnara plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in life assurance and pension businesses primarily in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Sweden. It operates through UK, Movestic, Waard Group, and Scildon segments. The company underwrites life risks, such as death, disability, health, and accident; and provides a portfolio of investment contracts for the savings and retirement needs of customers through asset management, as well as general insurance products.

