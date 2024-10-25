Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 151.91 ($1.97) and traded as high as GBX 159.90 ($2.08). Taylor Wimpey shares last traded at GBX 157.50 ($2.04), with a volume of 6,349,230 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.95) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.27) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

The firm has a market capitalization of £5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,250.00, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 5.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 162.48 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 151.91.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a GBX 4.80 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from Taylor Wimpey’s previous dividend of $4.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Taylor Wimpey’s payout ratio is 14,285.71%.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

