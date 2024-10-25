Allianz (FRA:ALV) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Allianz SE (FRA:ALV – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €270.84 ($294.39) and traded as high as €296.30 ($322.07). Allianz shares last traded at €294.00 ($319.57), with a volume of 428,767 shares trading hands.
Allianz Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is €287.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is €270.84.
About Allianz
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
