3i Group (LON:III) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

3i Group's stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday. The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3,048.75 ($39.58) and traded as high as GBX 3,309 ($42.96). 3i Group shares last traded at GBX 3,281 ($42.60), with a volume of 948,371 shares trading hands.

III has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded 3i Group to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 3,246 ($42.14) to GBX 3,192 ($41.44) in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($49.34) price target on shares of 3i Group in a report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,148 ($40.87).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20. The stock has a market cap of £31.60 billion, a PE ratio of 826.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,229.78 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,048.75.

In other 3i Group news, insider Peter McKellar bought 542 shares of 3i Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,113 ($40.42) per share, with a total value of £16,872.46 ($21,906.60). Insiders have acquired 551 shares of company stock valued at $1,716,495 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

