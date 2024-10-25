Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,090,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,616 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $22,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,580,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $5,455,000. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the second quarter valued at about $4,289,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 1,490.6% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 150,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 161,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,788,000. 49.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STWD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.50 to $22.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.36.

Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $20.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.70. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $22.29.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $489.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.23 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 17.05%. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

