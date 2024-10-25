Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Position Increased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,502,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,601 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $23,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RVT. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in Royce Value Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust in the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust during the second quarter valued at $145,000. 25.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royce Value Trust alerts:

Royce Value Trust Price Performance

NYSE:RVT opened at $15.39 on Friday. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.85 and a 1-year high of $16.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.96.

Royce Value Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th.

In related news, President Christopher D. Clark acquired 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.20 per share, for a total transaction of $51,680.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 36,057 shares in the company, valued at $548,066.40. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Royce Value Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.