Raymond James & Associates Increases Holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 250,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $23,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,003,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,562,000 after buying an additional 436,806 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at $3,499,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,686,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,767,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,499,000.

DWAS stock opened at $92.26 on Friday. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $68.44 and a twelve month high of $95.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.31 and a 200 day moving average of $88.45. The firm has a market cap of $982.57 million, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.14.

The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.

