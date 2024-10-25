Raymond James & Associates Lowers Stock Position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 129,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,059 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $21,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 8.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,801,000 after purchasing an additional 283,190 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the first quarter valued at about $22,395,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 30.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 580,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,772,000 after acquiring an additional 135,040 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the first quarter worth about $11,445,000. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the first quarter worth about $9,724,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

HLNE stock opened at $177.93 on Friday. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 52 week low of $79.13 and a 52 week high of $181.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.22 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.41. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 34.36%. The firm had revenue of $196.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.12%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.50.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

