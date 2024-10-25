Raymond James & Associates Has $25.33 Million Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 310,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 21,328 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Hologic were worth $25,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Hologic by 188.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 13,380 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Hologic by 1.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,507,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $116,797,000 after purchasing an additional 19,680 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Hologic by 51.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 518,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,430,000 after purchasing an additional 176,006 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 18.3% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,184,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $170,297,000 after purchasing an additional 338,212 shares during the period. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter worth about $1,793,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hologic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $80.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 41.28, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.84. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.02 and a twelve month high of $84.67.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total transaction of $417,575.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,927.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total value of $417,575.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,476 shares in the company, valued at $858,927.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandon Schnittker sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $39,560.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,415.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

