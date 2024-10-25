Raymond James & Associates Grows Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,684 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $22,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5,533.3% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 297.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 410.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $161.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a PE ratio of -7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.86. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.34 and a twelve month high of $171.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.25.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.09. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 70.33%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTWO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $194.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.60.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $28,617.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,378 shares in the company, valued at $9,645,755.74. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

