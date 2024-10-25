Raymond James & Associates Acquires 12,471 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,471 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $24,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOE. NovaPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,389,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $461,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $167.80 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $123.92 and a twelve month high of $170.80. The company has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.97.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

