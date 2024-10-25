Raymond James & Associates Increases Stock Position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 12.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,330,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 263,194 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $24,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. NovaPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, RPS Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the second quarter valued at $113,000.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Price Performance

Sprott Physical Silver Trust stock opened at $11.38 on Friday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $11.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.03.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

