Raymond James & Associates Sells 475,724 Shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) by 18.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,114,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 475,724 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $23,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,923,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,193,000 after purchasing an additional 51,554 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 4.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,985,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,875,000 after buying an additional 88,170 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.7% in the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 519,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,200,000 after acquiring an additional 28,075 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 4.3% in the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 308,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 12,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 280,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Metlife Investment Management, acquired 280,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

NYSE:KYN opened at $11.72 on Friday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.87 and a 12 month high of $11.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.14 and its 200 day moving average is $10.44.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.19%.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

