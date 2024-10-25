Raymond James & Associates Buys 10,152 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 370,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,152 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $23,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WPC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 308,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,965,000 after buying an additional 42,239 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $1,038,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 30.6% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.8% in the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 33,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (up previously from $62.00) on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.25.

W. P. Carey Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:WPC opened at $58.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $67.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.94.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $389.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.39 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 34.83%. W. P. Carey’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 133.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at W. P. Carey

In other news, Director Mark A. Alexander purchased 3,500 shares of W. P. Carey stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.87 per share, with a total value of $195,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,124 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,987.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

