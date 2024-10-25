Africa Oil (AOIFF) and The Competition Head-To-Head Comparison

Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Free Report) is one of 400 public companies in the “Oil & Gas E&P” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Africa Oil to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Africa Oil pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Africa Oil pays out 35.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Oil & Gas E&P” companies pay a dividend yield of 9.6% and pay out 88.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Africa Oil and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Africa Oil 0 0 0 0 N/A Africa Oil Competitors 699 4678 8686 361 2.60

Profitability

As a group, “Oil & Gas E&P” companies have a potential upside of 74.19%. Given Africa Oil’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Africa Oil has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

This table compares Africa Oil and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Africa Oil N/A -4.20% -3.90% Africa Oil Competitors -12.89% 4.09% 3.10%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.3% of shares of all “Oil & Gas E&P” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Africa Oil shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.0% of shares of all “Oil & Gas E&P” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Africa Oil and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Africa Oil N/A $87.10 million 9.29 Africa Oil Competitors $719.95 million $110.47 million 9.94

Africa Oil’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Africa Oil. Africa Oil is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Africa Oil has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Africa Oil’s competitors have a beta of 1.30, indicating that their average stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Africa Oil competitors beat Africa Oil on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

About Africa Oil

Africa Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa. The company holds interests in producing and development assets in deep-water Nigeria, and development assets in Kenya. It also has a portfolio of exploration and appraisal assets in Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, and Kenya, as well as Guyana and Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone. The company was formerly known as Canmex Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Africa Oil Corp. in August 2007. Africa Oil Corp. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

