Head to Head Comparison: CARGO Therapeutics (CRGX) and Its Competitors

CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) is one of 282 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare CARGO Therapeutics to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.2% of CARGO Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.2% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of CARGO Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get CARGO Therapeutics alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CARGO Therapeutics and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CARGO Therapeutics N/A -$98.15 million -0.41 CARGO Therapeutics Competitors $571.43 million -$34.23 million -42.44

Analyst Recommendations

CARGO Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than CARGO Therapeutics. CARGO Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for CARGO Therapeutics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CARGO Therapeutics 0 0 7 0 3.00 CARGO Therapeutics Competitors 1603 4786 12389 243 2.59

CARGO Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $30.33, indicating a potential upside of 47.25%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 67.30%. Given CARGO Therapeutics’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CARGO Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares CARGO Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CARGO Therapeutics N/A -50.68% -38.69% CARGO Therapeutics Competitors -5,175.29% -173.59% -43.23%

Summary

CARGO Therapeutics beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

CARGO Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies. It also develops CRG-023, a tri-specific CAR T product candidate that targets tumor cells with three B-cell antigen targets. The company was formerly known as Syncopation Life Sciences, Inc. and changed its name to CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2022. CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Receive News & Ratings for CARGO Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CARGO Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.