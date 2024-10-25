Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $121.76.

A number of analysts recently commented on CPT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $104.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

CPT opened at $120.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.54. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $82.81 and a twelve month high of $127.69.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($1.27). The business had revenue of $387.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.76 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 7.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.98%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPT. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 16,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 61,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,008,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

