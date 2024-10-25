HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA)

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $117.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 296.61% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com raised XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

NASDAQ XOMA opened at $29.50 on Wednesday. XOMA has a 52 week low of $14.27 and a 52 week high of $30.50. The company has a quick ratio of 8.71, a current ratio of 8.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.31. The firm has a market cap of $345.15 million, a PE ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 0.92.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). XOMA had a negative return on equity of 24.50% and a negative net margin of 128.59%. The company had revenue of $11.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that XOMA will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of XOMA by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in XOMA in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in XOMA by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in XOMA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $516,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in XOMA by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in the United States and the Asia Pacific. It has a portfolio of economic rights to future potential milestone and royalty payments associated with partnered commercial and pre-commercial therapeutic candidates. The company also focuses on early to mid-stage clinical assets primarily in Phase 1 and 2 with commercial sales potential that are licensed to partners; and acquires milestone and royalty revenue streams on late-stage clinical or commercial assets.

