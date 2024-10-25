Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the forty analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.21.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Shopify from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Shopify from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore boosted their price target on Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Shopify from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Shopify from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in Shopify by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHOP opened at $79.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -469.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.36. Shopify has a 1-year low of $45.50 and a 1-year high of $91.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.32 and a quick ratio of 7.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Shopify will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

