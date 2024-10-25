Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) PT Raised to $43.00

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target indicates a potential downside of 7.35% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vicor in a research report on Wednesday.

Vicor Trading Down 6.0 %

VICR stock opened at $46.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.19 and a 200-day moving average of $36.54. Vicor has a 12 month low of $30.90 and a 12 month high of $51.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.41 and a beta of 1.51.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.13. Vicor had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $93.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Vicor’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Transactions at Vicor

In other news, VP Philip D. Davies sold 23,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total value of $841,790.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,788.29. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vicor

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 93,612 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 22,797 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vicor by 178.7% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 180,862 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,916,000 after buying an additional 115,966 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vicor in the second quarter worth $5,019,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vicor in the first quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Bruce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vicor by 55.6% in the second quarter. Bruce & Co. Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

