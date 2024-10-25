Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) PT Raised to $70.00

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at UBS Group from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VRNS. Barclays boosted their price target on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $56.31 on Wednesday. Varonis Systems has a 12-month low of $30.89 and a 12-month high of $60.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of -59.90 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.31% and a negative net margin of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $130.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Varonis Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Varonis Systems news, Vice Chairman James O’boyle sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $3,828,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 494,114 shares in the company, valued at $25,219,578.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 45,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. now owns 4,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 16,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 11,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

