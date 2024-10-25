Critical Survey: Lucero Energy (PSHIF) & Its Competitors

Lucero Energy (OTCMKTS:PSHIF – Get Free Report) is one of 400 publicly-traded companies in the “Oil & Gas E&P” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Lucero Energy to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Lucero Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.3% of shares of all “Oil & Gas E&P” companies are held by institutional investors. 26.0% of shares of all “Oil & Gas E&P” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Lucero Energy and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lucero Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Lucero Energy Competitors 699 4678 8686 361 2.60

Earnings and Valuation

As a group, “Oil & Gas E&P” companies have a potential upside of 74.19%. Given Lucero Energy’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lucero Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares Lucero Energy and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lucero Energy N/A N/A -0.44 Lucero Energy Competitors $719.95 million $110.47 million 9.94

Lucero Energy’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Lucero Energy. Lucero Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Lucero Energy and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lucero Energy N/A N/A N/A Lucero Energy Competitors -12.89% 4.09% 3.10%

Summary

Lucero Energy peers beat Lucero Energy on 7 of the 8 factors compared.

About Lucero Energy

Lucero Energy Corp., an independent oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil-weighted assets in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. The company was formerly known as PetroShale Inc. and changed its name to Lucero Energy Corp. in May 2022. Lucero Energy Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

