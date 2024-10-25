Head to Head Analysis: Euronav (CMBT) vs. Its Competitors

Euronav (NYSE:CMBT – Get Free Report) is one of 53 public companies in the “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Euronav to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Euronav and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Euronav 0 0 0 0 N/A Euronav Competitors 257 1479 1744 82 2.46

As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies have a potential upside of 32.45%. Given Euronav’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Euronav has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Euronav 112.38% 22.35% 11.43% Euronav Competitors 31.54% 16.15% 8.27%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Euronav and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

44.5% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.2% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Euronav pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Euronav pays out 12.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies pay a dividend yield of 5.5% and pay out 33.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Euronav has a beta of -0.08, suggesting that its share price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Euronav’s rivals have a beta of 0.86, suggesting that their average share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Euronav and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Euronav $1.04 billion $858.03 million 2.54 Euronav Competitors $701.37 million $123.43 million 11.43

Euronav has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Euronav is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium. As of March 15, 2024, Euronav NV operates as subsidiary of CMB NV.

