Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $249.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ADI shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $266.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd.

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 30,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.93, for a total value of $6,867,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,106,760.49. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total transaction of $113,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,935.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.93, for a total transaction of $6,867,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,106,760.49. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 91,495 shares of company stock valued at $20,794,658. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 203,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,765,000 after purchasing an additional 21,130 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP boosted its position in Analog Devices by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 605,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,607,000 after purchasing an additional 212,432 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $229.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.07. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $154.99 and a 52-week high of $244.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $226.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.70.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 85.98%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

