Raymond James & Associates Raises Position in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ISPY)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ISPY – Free Report) by 557.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 585,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 496,359 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.25% of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF worth $26,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $298,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $718,000.

ISPY stock opened at $44.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.11. ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF has a 52-week low of $39.61 and a 52-week high of $45.63. The company has a market capitalization of $103.74 million, a PE ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.6198 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.45.

The ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF (ISPY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Daily Covered Call index. The fund tracks an index pursuing a daily covered call writing strategy on the stocks of the S&P 500 Index. The fund seeks generate a high level of income combined with the performance returns of the S&P 500 Index over the long term.

