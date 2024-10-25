Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 2,602 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 310.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REG. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Regency Centers in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in Regency Centers by 25,250.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Regency Centers during the second quarter worth $44,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Regency Centers during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 300.0% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regency Centers news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 307,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,503,930. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Michael R. Herman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total transaction of $69,570.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,010 shares in the company, valued at $905,105.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 307,199 shares in the company, valued at $21,503,930. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regency Centers Price Performance

NASDAQ REG opened at $72.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.55. Regency Centers Co. has a 1 year low of $56.51 and a 1 year high of $75.26. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.21.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.48). Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $357.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on REG. Evercore ISI lowered Regency Centers from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Regency Centers from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Regency Centers from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Regency Centers from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.20.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

